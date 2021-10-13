CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens higher on tech strength

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opended higher on Wednesday, with gains in technology stocks boosting the Nasdaq, with investors shrugging off a solid rise in monthly consumer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.63 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,372.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by...

www.streetinsider.com

theedgemarkets.com

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds

HONG KONG (Oct 19): Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy. The dollar was under pressure as weak U.S. factory data tempered expectations about any near-term...
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
AFP

New bitcoin-linked security to premiere on Wall Street

Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, will unveil the bitcoin futures-linked vehicle under the ticker "BITO," the company said Monday. The launch has been eagerly anticipated in the world of crypto-money, lifting bitcoin above $62,000 in recent days, a level not seen since April. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.
WREG

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

NEW YORK (AP) — Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the world’s most valuable company, Apple, and have amassed more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too […]
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, clouding expectations for third-quarter earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.46 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,723.79. The...
Reuters

Wall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December....
spectrumnews1.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79

Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the market's losses from a broad sell-off a day earlier. The rally, which lost some momentum in the final hour of trading, left the S&P 500 1.1% higher. About 73% of the companies in the benchmark index rose.
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Lower in Fresh Selloff on Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields rose Wednesday, pointing to another bumpy day on Wall Street as investors gird for a spell of higher inflation, driven by roaring energy markets. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%. The broad stocks index rose 1.1% on Tuesday, clawing back some losses incurred in a...
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Just Put the Brakes on These 2 Nasdaq Tech Stocks

The Nasdaq gave up ground Wednesday morning. Seagate and CDW both suffered downgrades from analysts at Morgan Stanley. CDW appears to have better prospects for bouncing back. The stock market remained choppy on Wednesday, but certain segments of the market held up better than others. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down 52 points to 14,382, but the index had been off nearly 200 points at one point earlier in the session.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Dow Inc. (DOW) to Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from Peerperform to Underperform with a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We’re downgrading DOW to Underperform as we’re most cautious on the PetChem complex, are now 6% below 2022 Street EBITDA, and our new PT implies 7% downside. Our cautious PetChem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane, and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next 6+ months. Additionally, while DOW has previously used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, operational flexibility has been reduced."
AFP

First fund linked to bitcoin futures debuts on NYSE

Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security on Wall Street tied to futures of the cryptocurrency. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.
