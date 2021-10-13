CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some health experts confused about administration’s booster goal

By Emily Kopp
Roll Call Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just days to go before a high-stakes debate to determine which Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients receive COVID-19 booster shots, some experts remain confused about President Joe Biden's goals for the booster rollout. The White House was expected to meet privately with independent experts to outline and discuss...

www.rollcall.com

AOL Corp

COVID vaccine boosters about health, not politics, says Fauci

Politics had nothing to do with a recent decision from federal regulators on COVID booster shots, President Biden’s chief medical adviser said Sunday. A Food and Drug Administration panel endorsed booster shots for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients and for select Moderna vaccine recipients last week, after White House officials had voiced support for additional shots.
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Haseltine
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fast Company

Moderna booster shot update: Here’s the latest news for prior vaccine recipients

If you received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you may soon be able to get another dose. That’s because the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) has voted in favor of granting Moderna boosters Emergency Use Authorization, according to a press release from Moderna.
AFP

US panel votes to authorize J&J Covid vaccine booster

A high level panel of US medical experts voted unanimously Friday to recommend authorizing a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. The decision will help end a sense of limbo for 15 million Americans who received the first dose but were worried whether it was enough to protect them, particularly after the rise of the Delta variant. The committee members, convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), agreed with the pharmaceutical company that safety and efficacy evidence favored a second dose. The recommendation may be tweaked further by the FDA and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and an emergency use authorization should follow within days to weeks.
Reason.com

More Confusion Over Boosters as FDA Panel Recommends Additional Moderna Shots

Weeks after President Joe Biden effectively told Americans to seek out off-the-books COVID-19 booster shots, his health officials are finally getting around to giving their stamp of approval. Unfortunately, there's still plenty of confusion about who needs boosters, when they should get them, and how recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should approach the whole matter.
ucsusa.org

Biden Administration’s Policies on COVID-19 Booster Shots Plagued by Chaos

Over the past few weeks, the issue of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots has caused a perfect storm of politics, science, and confusion. We’ve seen wide scientific agreement, vigorous debate, and political overstep. As I think about the Biden administration’s actions, I’m both empathetic and enraged by them. On the one...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
Harvard Health

Thinking about COVID booster shots? Here’s what to know

Vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 is the most important lifesaving tool we have in this pandemic. Fortunately, the vaccines authorized in the US have proven remarkably safe and effective. And we’ve known from the start that the strong protection they provide would likely wane over time. But has...
Press Democrat

Here's what medical experts and ethicists say about healthy people getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots, stipulating that an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be taken by those over age 65, people with underlying health conditions and those who live or work in high-risk settings, such as hospitals. The extra doses can be taken six months after the final vaccination.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

