Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a warning for the U.S. economy: there is too much money in the system and the markets will eventually have a reckoning. In an interview Monday with CNBC, Icahn warned that the economy may be heading toward a "crisis" and that it may "hit the wall" in the long run. The primary problem he sees is an overextended money supply from trillions of dollars spent in stimulus measures and asset buying by the Federal Reserve to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO