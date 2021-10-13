PBR MN Juco Showcase- Trackman Pitching Leaderboard

We are excited to announce our first ever high school event that will help start the 2022 high school season, as we will be hosting eight of the top Alabama high school programs in the PBR Alabama Kickoff Classic. While this is the first event of its kind, there will be plenty of talented teams and players that will make up this event. Action will take place at Vestavia Hills High School and Hoover High School on Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th. Each team will play a single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. We will be looking at the event more in-depth as it nears but for now, let's take a look at the eight teams that will be participating and the schedule for the event.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO