The Future of Fashion May be Virtual Outfits
In another amazing technological feat, one woman is looking to change the way fashion works with ‘virtual outfits’. For most of us, the idea of buying clothes that don’t exist seems absurd, but that’s not true for younger generations. They see the potential in virtual outfits that give people the ability to wear digitally generated clothes that don’t obey the laws of physics. Not only could you boost your social media following, but eventually it could become a way to dress your avatar when interacting in online games, meeting places, and more!www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0