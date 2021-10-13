CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Future of Fashion May be Virtual Outfits

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another amazing technological feat, one woman is looking to change the way fashion works with ‘virtual outfits’. For most of us, the idea of buying clothes that don’t exist seems absurd, but that’s not true for younger generations. They see the potential in virtual outfits that give people the ability to wear digitally generated clothes that don’t obey the laws of physics. Not only could you boost your social media following, but eventually it could become a way to dress your avatar when interacting in online games, meeting places, and more!

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Holly Willoughby brings back an iconic fashion trend from the 2000s with her latest outfit

Holly Willoughby resurrected an iconic fashion trend from the 2000s with her latest outfit, sporting a double denim look. Dressed in a denim shirt and matching skirt, the star revamped the classic combination for 2021. The A line midi skirt features contrast vertical panelling, plus a flattering horizonal strip around the waistband which cinches in the waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

Janaya Future Khan and COS Meet at the Intersection of Fashion and Activism

"Fashion is art, and any artistic expression can be activist in nature." Clothing is more than what you wear, it’s a way to express yourself artistically, says activist Janaya Future Khan. It involves experimentation and making yourself uncomfortable. But when you find what makes you happy, you cultivate a power that becomes present in all other aspects of your life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

For Stella McCartney, Mushrooms Are the Future of Fashion

At Paris Fashion Week, the British designer featured a version of her Frayme bag clad in Mylo, a leather alternative made from mycelium. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rockpapershotgun.com

The Sims 4 DLC adds lush outfits inspired by Indian and Korean fashion

Fashion Street and Incheon Arrivals are two new paid kits for The Sims 4 offering up some excellent looks based on Indian and South Korean fashion scenes. The former is inspired by Mumbai's very own Fashion Street, adding henna tattoos, wrap skirts and more. While the latter comes from Seoul's "airport style", offering the sorts of outfits celebs would be snapped in coming off an airplane. But also, they're the sorts of outfits I kinda wanna wear! Everything looks comfy and long, and I have a sudden need for a jacket that sweeps below my knees.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Physics#The Future Of Fashion May
Elle

High Fashion Futurism Defined The Hair At The SS22 Shows

Every season, as fashion month rolls around, we're tempted to try a hair trend that previously we would have scoffed at (now we just nod in appreciation and run to our laptops to google at-home hacks). Razor sharp space buns with pointed edges? Yes please. Match your hair colour to the exact shade of your outfit? Sure. In fact, why on earth didn’t we think of it before?
HAIR CARE
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
orangecoast.com

CDobbs Supports Africa New Day With a Virtual Fashion Show

After thousands of people were left homeless due to volcano eruptions in the Congo, Carol Dobbs, owner of Newport Beach boutique CDobbs, decided to create a virtual fashion show to raise funds for Africa New Day. The charity creates programs such as a primary school and a leadership academy to support the Congolese people. The fashion show was filmed at Sherman Gardens and features various designers whose pieces are sold at CDobbs. Viewers can donate to the charity directly at AfricaNewDay.org/donateonline. You can view the video here at vimeo.com/showcase/8832021.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

A Look at BLACKPINK's Most Stylish Fashion Week Outfits

If there’s anyone who can command attention at the starry front rows of fashion weeks these days, it’s the members of BLACKPINK. It’s no secret that the K-pop group, formed by Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, has become not only one of the biggest acts in music, but also an influential name in fashion. From their chart-topping hits to their showstopping style on and off the stage, the quartet is a force to be reckoned with.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wired

Carbon-Capturing Sunglasses Offer a View of Fashion's Future

Leather is a controversial material, and not just because cows have to die to produce it. Or because tanning leather requires toxic chemicals like chromium, which is sometimes dumped straight into local waterways. No, the worst part about leather, according to environmental activists, is that it’s a major contributor to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Tufts Daily

Fall/winter fashion 2021 revives old trends, looks to the future

As we move into October, fashion houses begin to release their most influential fashion runways of the year for the spring/summer lines, giving us a glimpse of the next trend cycle. This begins with the September issue of Vogue, the most influential issue of the year, and spans to New York Fashion Week and beyond.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vivaglammagazine.com

Vegan Fashion Week Shows Us that Edgy, Gender Fluid Fashion is the Way of the Future

After a year of being locked in our homes without a way to satisfy our need for fashion, it was such as wonderful experience getting out, putting on our finest veganwear, and making an entrance into Los Angeles’s Vegan Fashion Week. After spending time socializing with both established and new vegan designers, we learned that while there is definitely a market for high-quality, luxury vegan accessories, most of the vegan fashion trends are leaning in a very edgy and gender fluid direction thanks to the interests of Gen Z. From the showroom to the runway, here are VIVA GLAM’s highlights from Vegan Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wfxb.com

Heinz Selling Halloween Makeup Kits to Help You with Your Gore

If you need a last minute costume this year…just use some ketchup and call it day! Heinz is making it easy on you by selling a Halloween themed costume kit. The company knows folks use ketchup as fake blood so they’re leaning into the gory use this time of year by selling a tomato blood costume kit. The kit contains everything you’d need for a spooktacular Halloween costume…including a themed bottle of ketchup, a make-up palette, a brush set, vampire teeth, spooky eyelashes and more. The *ketch* is that you can only get them at HeinzHalloween.com for about 20 dollars.
MAKEUP
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Peppermint to host ‘Dreaming the Queer Future’ virtual discussion on Zoom

A conversation about trans and gender nonconforming representation in the theater, Dreaming the Queer Future, will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, October 19, beginning at 6 pm. Presented by National Queer Theater (an innovative theater collective dedicated to recognizing generations of LGBTQ artists and providing a home for current ones) in partnership with the Dramatists Guild (the national trade association of playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists), the free event will be hosted by NYC-based multi-hyphenate performer and activist Peppermint, runner-up in the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the first out trans woman to originate a lead role on Broadway (as Pythio in Head Over Heels).
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Prince William and Kate recycle outfits to highlight climate impact of fashion

LONDON — While many high-profile events usually feature a plush red carpet, Sunday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony featured a green one — and those who walked it were instructed to “consider the environment” when selecting their outfits. Britain’s Prince William, who founded the environmental prize after becoming disheartened by what he...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy