The Future of Fashion May be Virtual Outfits

After a year of being locked in our homes without a way to satisfy our need for fashion, it was such as wonderful experience getting out, putting on our finest veganwear, and making an entrance into Los Angeles’s Vegan Fashion Week. After spending time socializing with both established and new vegan designers, we learned that while there is definitely a market for high-quality, luxury vegan accessories, most of the vegan fashion trends are leaning in a very edgy and gender fluid direction thanks to the interests of Gen Z. From the showroom to the runway, here are VIVA GLAM’s highlights from Vegan Fashion Week.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO