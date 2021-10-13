CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lieutenant Colonel Olga E. Custodio #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Colonel Olga E. Custodio has over 30 years of a military and civilian aviation experience, she was the first hispanic U.S. military pilot, via Wikipedia. Lieutenant Colonel Olga E. Custodio (born 1953) is a former United States Air Force officer who became the first female Hispanic U.S. military pilot. She was the first Hispanic woman to complete U.S. Air Force military pilot training. Upon retiring from the military, she became the first female Hispanic commercial airline captain of American Airlines.

