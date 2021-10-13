Lieutenant Colonel Olga E. Custodio #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Fighting for medical freedom, dozens of demonstrators lined up outside Northrop Grumman’s BWI location Monday morning with American flags in hand to protest against the company’s vaccine mandate. “I feel mandates in general upon free citizens of this country is unconstitutional and if it starts here, when does it end?” said Michael Drodes. “Thought it was my body, my choice. Lets go,” said Oliva Ravadge. This comes a week after the company said all workers need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in line with the federal vaccine mandate. “We should not be forced to put something in our body...

PROTESTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO