Bendable color ePaper displays for wearables and more #ePaper #eInk #Wearables @imldresden
IML Dresden has developed a toolkit to easily prototype with bendable color ePaper displays for designing and studying body-worn interfaces in mobile scenarios. We introduce a software and hardware platform that enables researchers for the first time to implement fully-functional wearable and UbiComp applications with interactive, curved color pixel displays. Further, we provide a set of visual and sensory-rich materials for customization and mounting options. To technically validate our approach and demonstrate its promising potential, we implemented eight real-world applications ranging from personal information and mobile data visualizations over active notifications to media controls. Finally, we report on first usage experiences and conclude with a research roadmap that outlines future applications and directions.blog.adafruit.com
