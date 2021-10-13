NHTSA demands to know why Tesla didn't recall cars over suspected autopilot flaw behind multiple crashes, two of them deadly

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration demanded to know why Tesla hasn't recalled cars with a suspected autopilot flaw that caused several crashes, including two that were fatal.

The electric car company could face a penalty of $22,992 per violation per day or up to $114,954,525 if it doesn't respond by November 1, according to the NHTSA's October 12 letter.

The letter comes a week after Tesla boss Elon Musk unveiled a 'Full Self-Driving' update. A September 21 update to certain models improved emergency vehicle detection.

These are considered 'over-the-air' (or 'over-the-internet') updates that mitigate safety defects, the NHTSA said in its letter. They were made during the federal agency's probe, started in August.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles and includes almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

Most of the dozen self-driving Tesla collisions involve slamming into emergency responder vehicles, which fueled speculation that flashing lights may confuse Tesla sensors that help operate self-driving software.

The NHTSA said these updates were considered repairs and should have been conducted by recall.

On May 29, 2018, a Tesla sedan driving outbound Laguna Canyon Road in 'autopilot' collides with a parked Laguna Beach police car

A Tesla Model 3 on 'autopilot' hit a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on August 28 on 1-4 near downtown Orlando. The trooper had stopped shortly after 5 am to help a disabled vehicle

The 26-year-old Tesla driver and the driver of the disabled vehicle had minor injuries during the August 28 crash in Orlando, but the trooper was unhurt, a highway patrol spokeswoman said

A 2018 Tesla Model 3 on Interstate 95 in Norwalk, Connecticut using the Autopilot driver assistance system rear-ended a parked police car, pictured

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Michigan State Police car in March 2021. Troopers from the Lansing Post had been investigating a crash involving a car and a deer on I-96 near Waverly Rd in Eaton County

'As Tesla is aware, the Safety Act imposes an obligation on manufacturers of motor vehicles and motor vehicle equipment to initiate a recall by notifying NHTSA when they determine vehicles or equipment they produced contain defects related to motor vehicle safety,' the agency said in its letter.

The September and October updates were considered 'over-the-air updates' to the car's software system to prevent collisions with emergency vehicles and constituted repairs that should have been conducted by recall.

The most recent update is intended to work in busy cities like New York City and help navigate narrow streets and allow drivers to drive from Point A to Point B, ideally with no driver interventions.

Tesla's more basic autopilot feature, found on all its cars, enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane, but the firm insists drivers keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using autopilot feature.

The NHTSA addressed this new feature in Tuesday's letter and ordered the company to provide more information about the feature that's being tested on public roads with some owners.

One of the select owners was YouTuber Jeremy Judkins, who shared a video of himself testing out Full Self-Driving on his car Monday.

He was noticeably nervous as the car took its first corner in the new mode, and said afterwards: 'That was a little wild, the wheel was a little wild. It gave me a little bit of anxiety.'

Tesla has previously rolled out 'Ludicrous' and 'Insane' modes on its cars, which let drivers accelerate extremely rapidly, and have been condemned for encouraging drag racing

Regarding the September update, which was Tesla's 'Emergency Light Detection Update,' the NHTSA demanded Tesla provide more information about the update and a list of events that motivated the software update.

In a separate special order sent to Tesla, NHTSA says that the company may be taking steps to hinder the agency's access to safety information by requiring drivers who are testing 'Full Self-Driving' software to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The order demands that Tesla describe the non-disclosure agreements and how they are signed by Tesla drivers.

The company also must say whether Tesla requires owners of vehicles equipped with Autopilot to agree 'to any terms that would prevent or discourage vehicle owners from sharing information about or discussing any aspect of Autopilot with any person other than Tesla.'

Responses must be made by a Tesla officer under oath or face fines of more than $114million. The matter could also be referred to the Department of Justice.

A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, so it's unclear how Tesla will respond.

Full October 12 letter from NHTSA to Tesla

In January, Tesla refused a request from NHTSA to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their touch screens could go dark.

The agency said the screens were a safety defect because backup cameras and windshield defroster controls could be disabled.

A month later, after the NHTSA started the process of holding a public hearing and taking Tesla to court, the company agreed to the recall.

Tesla said it would replace computer processors for the screens, even though it maintained there was no safety threat.

Musk fought with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a 2018 tweet claiming that he had financing to take Tesla private, when that funding was not secured. He and the company agreed to pay $20 million each to settle allegations that he misled investors.

Later the SEC sought to hold Musk in contempt of court for tweeting a misleading projection of how many cars Tesla would manufacture. Musk branded the SEC the 'shortseller enrichment commission,' distorting its acronym. Market short-sellers bet that a stock price will fall.

The new demands from NHTSA signal a tougher regulatory stance under President Joe Biden on automated vehicle safety compared with the previous administrations. The agency had appeared reluctant to regulate the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes dating to 2016, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot's use to areas where it can safely operate.

The NTSB also recommended that NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention. The NTSB has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies.

HISTORY OF FIRST RESPONDER CRASHES CAUSED BY TESLA AUTOPILOT

January 22, 2018 in Culver City: A Tesla Model S hit the back of a fire truck parked at an accident in Culver City around 8:30 am on Interstate 405 using the cars Autopilot system. The Tesla, which was going 65mph, suffered 'significant damage' and the firetruck was taken out of service for body work.

May 30, 2018 in Laguna Beach: Authorities said a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode crashed into a parked police cruiser in Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash. He said the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.

December 7, 2019 in Norwalk, CT: A 2018 Tesla Model 3 on Interstate 95 in Norwalk, Connecticut using the Autopilot driver assistance system rear-ended a parked police car.

December 29, 2019 in Cloverdale, IN: A 2019 Tesla on Interstate 70 in Cloverdale, Indiana hit the back of a parked firetruck.

The Tesla driver, Derrick Monet, and his wife, Jenna Monet, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for immediate medical care. Jenna ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

June 30, 2020 in West Bridgewater, MA: A Weston, Massachusetts man driving a Tesla hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that was stopped in the left lane of Route 24 in West Bridgewater. A trooper who was on the scene reported that the driver, Nicholas Ciarlone, faced a negligent driving charge and was arraigned in September 2020.

July 15, 2020 in Conchise County, AZ: A Tesla Model S hit an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol car, resulting in the patrol car rear-ending an ambulance that was on the scene of an earlier car accident. No one was seriously injured, but the Tesla driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.

August 26, 2020 in Charlotte, NC: A Tesla driver watching a movie crashed into a Nash County Sherriff's Office deputy vehicle in Charlotte, North Carolina on US 64 west.

The driver, Devainder Goli, of Raleigh, was accused of violating the move-over law and watching television while operating a vehicle.

February 27, 2021 in Montgomery County, TX: The driver of a Tesla rear-ended a police cruise during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Texas. Five deputy constables were injured during the accident, which happened around 1:15 am on Eastex Freeway near East River Road.

The Tesla driver was not injured, but was taken into custody on a DWI charge.

March 17, 2021 in Lansing, MI: A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Michigan State Police car. Troopers from the Lansing Post had been investigating a crash involving a car and a deer on I-96 near Waverly Rd in Eaton County at around 1:12am.

While investigating the crash, a Tesla driving on autopilot struck the patrol car, which had its emergency lights on.

Neither the driver of the Tesla - a 22-year-old man from Lansing - nor the troopers were injured at the scene. Police issued the unidentified man a citation for failure to move over and driving while license suspended.

May 15, 2021 in Arlington, WA: A Tesla driving in Arlington, Washington hit a police vehicle that resulted in 'significant damage' to the police car.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

May 19, 2021: Three people were hospitalized after a Tesla hit a parked Miami-Dade County Department Transportation Road Ranger truck that was blocking the left lane of I-95 to help clear the debris of an earlier crash.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to a nearby hospital with with severe, albeit non-life-threatening, injuries.