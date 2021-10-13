CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Queen of the Channel’ – marathon swimmer makes history with 44th crossing

By Michael Drummond
 4 days ago

An Australian marathon swimmer has made history after crossing the English Channel for a record 44th time.

Chloe McCardel waved as she strode ashore near Pointe de la Courte Dune on the French coast on Wednesday afternoon after a gruelling 10-hour swim across from Kent

Her historic 44th swim across the Dover Strait sees her stand alone in the history books, and unofficially crowned “Queen of the English Channel”.

Ms McCardel was seen confidently cutting through the waves as she drew closer and closer to France, watched over by a safety boat.

Despite spending so many hours in the chilly Channel waters, the athlete appeared not to be letting up as she approached the sandy beach.

Finally walking ashore and out of the water, she turned and waved jubilantly to her supporters on board the safety boat, which sounded its horn in celebration.

Despite calm conditions on Wednesday and being a familiar environment for Ms McCardel, the English Channel remains a challenging swim, with an array of variables.

Changing tides can effectively add extra distance and waves can reach more than 6ft (2m) high, while the waters also host a stream of cargo ships and ferries.

But despite the challenges, Ms McCardel – who only learned to swim at the age of 11 – now looks at the Channel as her “spiritual home”.

She has said that, by taking on the gruelling crossing so many times, she wants to inspire girls and show that anything is possible.

Speaking ahead of the swim, said: “I think sometimes women don’t get recognised for their achievements as much as they should – to have female role models has been amazing for me and I really hope I can be that for other women and girls.”

Ms McCardel holds the world record for the longest unassisted ocean swim – 77 miles (124km) from South Eleuthera Island to Nassau in the Bahamas.

She also made a non-stop triple crossing of the English Channel in 2015, which took almost 37 hours.

Marconews.com

On Boston Marathon, history of Indigenous runners should not be ignored

The more Verna Volker scrolled through the social media feeds of different running-related companies, the more frustrated she got. A member of the Navajo Nation, Volker knew from personal experience that there were many other Indigenous runners. But the runners in ads didn’t look like her. The athletes being profiled and highlighted by running magazines and websites didn’t have stories like hers.
SOCIETY
News On 6

Oldest Person Crosses Finish Line At OKC Marathon's 5K Run

Runners of all ages dealt with some storms before the 5K and Kids Marathon on Day 1 of marathon weekend. Race organizers posted a photo of the oldest person to finish the 5K race Saturday. Gambel, along with friend 92-year-old Irene Park, both crossed over the finish line in just...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

