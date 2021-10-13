Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Jessica Lombardo
ForConstructionPros.com
 4 days ago

Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
theeastcountygazette.com

Employees to be Removed if Unvaccinated Starting November 28

As per the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates, several companies are now saying that their employees will be banned if they fail to comply with vaccination requirements. On Oct. 14, the Navy released new guidance setting a timeline for removing members who are refusing the COVID vaccine. The Navy first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
Deseret News

There could be an extra $300 in your bank account

The fourth round of child tax credit payments will reach millions of families on Friday. The Biden administration approved the child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported. That bill expanded...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
discoverestevan.com

Additional Locations to Require Proof of Vax or Negative Test Monday

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday for access to. Seated dining in all restaurants including fast food restaurants;. Liquor manufacturers conducting retail liquor sales; and. Liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a liquor restaurant or tavern permit. Food...
RETAIL
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
ROCKDALE, TX
News 8 WROC

Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

The United States once accounted for 40% of chip-making worldwide; now it's 12%. The cost of making a chip in the United States is 30% higher than in Taiwan and South Korea. A chipmaker must spend tens of millions of dollars on a prototype before seeing any revenue, a barrier for start-ups.
ECONOMY

