Roy Rogers Expands Into Greater Cincinnati With 10 New Locations
One Holland Corp. Restaurant Group Plans to Open 10 Roy Rogers Restaurants in the Midwest, Bringing its Famous Beef, Burgers & Chicken Back to Cincinnati. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // Cincinnati, OH - Western-themed quick-service chain Roy Rogers announces its new partnership with One Holland Corp. restaurant group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. The historic restaurant chain offers broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, bringing quality, variety and choice to its loyal customers, or Royalists. One Holland Corp. plans to open 10 new Roy Rogers locations over the next six years. This announcement comes as Roy Rogers revitalizes its long-awaited franchise initiative.www.franchising.com
