Mental Health

SUPER SENIOR: Samantha Gerwert

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething Samantha Gerwert would love to change about Bellwood-Antis High School is the stigma surrounding mental health. Samantha has been on that mission ever since she went to the Meadows in 10th grade. It would mean a lot to her for kids to know there are people who feel the same way and they’re not alone.

