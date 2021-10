The Camdenton Lakers football team handily defeated the visiting Hillcrest Hornets in their homecoming game Friday, Oct. 1, by the score of 54-9. The Lakers put on an all around show of dominance for the fans that came out for homecoming Friday night, with their offense proving lethal and their defense stifling as they scored eight touchdowns in the game and held the Hornets to just nine points on a safety and a late touchdown.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO