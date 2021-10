It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.

