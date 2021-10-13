St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents world premiere of Unconditional Love by world-renowned composer Howard Goodall on Nov. 14
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (St. Luke’s UMC) welcomes back award-winning, world-renowned British composer Howard Goodall as he conducts the world premiere of his new choral work Unconditional Love on Sunday, Nov. 14. This special piece was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and additionally focuses on the theme of Thanksgiving. St. Luke’s Chancel Choir presents the world premiere as its first post-pandemic ‘recovery’ project.thekatynews.com
