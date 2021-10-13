St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents world premiere of Unconditional Love by world-renowned composer Howard Goodall on Nov. 14

Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester, will be hosting Valerie O’Hara (Pike Stained Glass Studios) as its guest speaker on Sunday, October 31, at the 10 a.m. service. Ms. O’Hara is a noted stained glass artist in this area and she designed this stained glass window that graces the church sanctuary. During her presentation, she will share the process that she uses to create stained glass windows, and the significance of the symbolism she used to represent the biblical quote and hymn this window is based on. Ms. O’Hara’s presentation will be done in conjunction with the church’s celebration of its heritage. This church was established in 1828 and has been an integral part of the community ever since. Light refreshments will be available following the service.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO