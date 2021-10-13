CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Chancel Choir of St. Luke’s will be featured St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (St. Luke’s UMC) welcomes back award-winning, world-renowned British composer Howard Goodall as he conducts the world premiere of his new choral work Unconditional Love on Sunday, Nov. 14. This special piece was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and additionally focuses on the theme of Thanksgiving. St. Luke’s Chancel Choir presents the world premiere as its first post-pandemic ‘recovery’ project. In November 2020, Sid […]

WFMJ.com

St. Jude's Catholic Church blesses pets

St. Jude's Catholic Church and Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine blessed pets this Sunday, October 3. Pet owners from around the respective communities brought their pets to be blessed by the churches. The ceremony included a prayer for the pets, and the pets being blessed with Holy Water.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Victoria Advocate

Gourds galore: First United Methodist's pumpkin patch welcomes the community

The early morning cool still lingered in the air as dozens of 2-year-olds from First United Methodist Day School trundled into the church’s pumpkin patch Monday morning. In a few hours, the rising sun would burn off the cool and return the 90 degree weather, but as the kids wandered into the pumpkin wonderland, it felt like fall.
RELIGION
thesantamonicastar.com

First African Methodist Church Celebrates 100th Anniversary

For many months, members of the First African Methodist Church (FAME) in Santa Monica planning committee have met to decide the best way to celebrate their 100th anniversary. Bill and Carolyne Edwards headed the busy committee. Doing it through a Zoom meeting was not the easiest way to make a big splash.
SANTA MONICA, CA
williamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 testing to temporarily move to Christ United Methodist Church Oct. 5-8, Harlinsdale Farm Oct. 15

UPDATE (Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.): Due to inclement weather, the Williamson County Department of Health has moved its COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations for Oct. 5-8 to Christ United Methodist Church located at 508 Franklin Road in Franklin. Original story:. The Williamson County Health Department will temporarily move the county's...
AGRICULTURE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Kruger Brothers to perform at Monticello United Methodist Church's 75th anniversary celebration

Monticello Methodist Church was organized Sept. 15, 1946, when a group of Methodists responded to a call and established a new church in the Monticello area of west Statesville. Their grassroots response to the call created a community of Jesus followers, who wanted to share the love and grace of God and make a lasting investment in the neighborhood and beyond.
STATESVILLE, NC
mercercountyoutlook.net

Come Hear Pastor Steve Howell at St. Pauls United Church of Christ

(10-6-21) St. Pauls United Church of Christ, located at 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH welcomes retired Pastor Steve Howell back to the pulpit at 10 AM on Sunday, October 10, 2021. His message entitled Jesus is the Good Shepherd is based onthe Gospel Lesson John 10:1-14 ~ for those of you who like to follow the scriptures.
RELIGION
miamivalleytoday.com

St. Paul’s Church rings in 175th anniversary

Piqua residents Brad and Courtney Petry, along with their daughter Katherine, 6, had the honor of ringing the church bells at St. Paul’s Church for services celebrating the 175th anniversary of the church last Sunday. The three bells have been ringing for church services since they were added in 1888.
RELIGION
crowrivermedia.com

Popular Vineyard United Methodist turkey dinner returns

Save the date Wednesday, Oct. 13. Why? Because Vineyard United Methodist Church is serving up its popular turkey dinner again. This time around it's a drive-thru takeout meal, so there's no waiting in line or hunting for a seat. Food service is 4-7 p.m. at the church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Drivers will enter the parking lot from School Road and attendants will direct traffic. Meals are $10.
HUTCHINSON, MN
ctnewsonline.com

Burden United Methodist to hold 63rd Lord’s Acre Fall Festival

Burden United Methodist Church is looking forward to their 63rd annual Lord’s Acre Fall Festival on Oct. 16. The Country Store will open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with many home-crafted items from local crafters — jewelry, quilts, toys, garden décor, stained glass, custom-made fishing poles, baby blankets, pottery, braided rope and more. The Sweet Shop promises a nice variety of homemade goodies, including 25 homemade pies. Services to be delivered on the buyer’s determined date will be available during the auction.
BURDEN, KS
geneseorepublic.com

The Mom Event at First United Methodist in Geneseo

First United Methodist Church in Geneseo will host a one-night simulcast, The Mom Event, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the church, 302 North State St., Geneseo. Yvette Biddle, director of discipleship at the church, said, “Area moms are invited to attend to connect with other moms, hear encouraging messages, and be inspired and refreshed in their faith.”
GENESEO, IL
jamestowngazette.com

St. Luke’s to Celebrate Healthcare Workers with a Special Service on Oct. 18th

Throughout the Global Pandemic there has been significant conversation about our public health and the role that healthcare workers play in naturing it. At the beginning of the pandemic, we celebrated the heroic nature of healthcare work, but as the pandemic has persisted, we have grown weary and lost some of our appreciation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
KFOX 14

St. Luke's Episcopal Church country fair returns this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The St. Luke's Episcopal Church county fair returns this weekend. For 37 years, St. Luke’s Country Fair has entertained thousands of people from the surrounding areas of El Paso, Las Cruces, Canutillo, and Anthony and Las Cruces. This year’s Country Fair is Saturday, October 23,...
EL PASO, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Post-Journal

Repairs To St. Luke’s Bell Tower To Start Next Spring

Water damage due to the original design and construction of the 1894 structure will lead St. Luke’s Episcopal Church officials to fund a $900,000 project to fix the top two levels of its bell tower. Last week, Barbara Campagna of BAC A+P architectural firm and Jenna Bresler of Silman structural...
JAMESTOWN, NY
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - St. Paul United Methodist 150th Celebration

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City is celebrating 150 years, with a few events happening Oct. 16th & 17th. There is a pork chop supper on Saturday night from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Adults are $12, children 8-and-under are $5.00 and carry-out...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
oilcity.news

Treasures are abundant at the United Methodist Thrift Shop

CASPER, Wyo. — The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open and ready for business. The small thrift store is located in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store, at 2111 East 12th St. Their update is full of seasonal fall and winter selections. You can...
CASPER, WY

