Mill Spring, NC

Fire cider workshop

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cold and flu season is fast approaching. Do you need a little extra help in boosting your immune system? Fire Cider may be the answer. The Unity in the Community Organization is offering a free, do-it-yourself workshop. What is fire cider? Fire cider is a spicy tonic used to prevent and treat colds by boosting your immune system. It’s also claimed to improve blood circulation and digestion, among other benefits. Fire Cider is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal, and it’s a great decongestant. Fire Cider also supports digestion and is anti-inflammatory.

tryondailybulletin.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
