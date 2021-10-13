CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Heads To ‘The Final Frontier’ With Blue Origin Launch

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NEaN_0cPwQHiD00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — William Shatner and other members of the ‘New Shepard’ mission will head to space Wednesday afternoon in Blue Origin’s only second manned launch. The ‘Star Trek’ star joins Audrey Powers, the company’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, along with two other crew members.

Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic space series, which lauded space as “the final frontier.”

The launch was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to winds. The wind forecast delayed the entire launch one day earlier this week.

The launch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above.

  • What : Blue Origin launch with Shatner, Powers, Glen de Vries, and Chris Boshuizen.
  • When : Wednesday, October 13, 2021
  • Time : 10:30 a.m.
  • Online stream : Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

