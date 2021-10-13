WATCH LIVE: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Heads To ‘The Final Frontier’ With Blue Origin Launch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — William Shatner and other members of the ‘New Shepard’ mission will head to space Wednesday afternoon in Blue Origin’s only second manned launch. The ‘Star Trek’ star joins Audrey Powers, the company’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, along with two other crew members.

Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic space series, which lauded space as “the final frontier.”

The launch was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to winds. The wind forecast delayed the entire launch one day earlier this week.

The launch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above.

