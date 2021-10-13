$3.5 trillion to infrastructure bill

Infrastructure bill hoped to be passed prior to Climate Change Summit. Infrastructure bills are going through congress and is feeling pressure to pass prior to the 2021 Global Climate Change Summit. Democratic leaders are working to pass two major bills in legislation: the 3.5 billion Build Back Better act and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill over ten years. The proposed Infrastructure bill plans to improve various aspects of American living. According to NPR, “Party leaders say Oct. 31 is the new deadline to act on these bills.”