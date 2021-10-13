New Mix: Mitski, Cate Le Bon, Big Thief, Shamir, more

Big Thief have already put out three great new songs this year ("Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty"), and now they've confirmed in a new interview with Mojo that they have a 20-song double album due in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, "We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50." The album was later recorded at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon's Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado's Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona's Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO