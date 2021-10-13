Lori Worthington

Gatik Inc. picked up another big partner Tuesday for its plans to will build a national network of "middle-mile" deliveries using self-driving trucks. Miami-based Ryder Systems Inc. is investing in the Palo Alto business, which in turn said it will lease trucks from the fleet operator and convert them to autonomous vehicles. The first 20 will be used in the Fort Worth, Texas, area where Gatik recently announced it is setting up a hub.

