Lori Worthington
Lori Worthington recently joined RPS Benefits by Design, Inc. as a Senior Account Executive in our St. Joseph, Missouri office. Lori is a seasoned and versatile insurance professional with 25 years of industry experience in leading service, strategy, and operations teams. While also helping businesses of all sizes address employee benefits strategies, HIPAA, compliance concerns, and other employee benefits issues. She will continue the tradition of excellent service to our clients.www.bizjournals.com
