PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Loss vs. Ravens

By Andrew Moore
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

There’s no better way to describe how the Indianapolis Colts felt after blowing a 25-9 lead in the fourth quarter to lose 31-25 in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens. Instead of celebrating a potential season-changing victory, the Colts are 1-4 and have no margin for error if they wish to make the playoffs.

