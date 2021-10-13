CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost Recon Frontline Closed Test Has Been Delayed

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft’s controversial Ghost Recon Frontline has seen its closed tests on PC delayed. Slated to begin tomorrow for EU players, it’s now coming later. The official Twitter didn’t provide many details except that a new date would be shared “as soon as we can” and that the team is “dedicated to creating the best experience possible.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Google Stadia#Eu#Twitter#Pvp#Ghost Recon Frontline
