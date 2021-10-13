Ghost Recon Frontline Closed Test Has Been Delayed

Sometimes gaming announcements take us by surprise. This surprise is usually caused by one of two factors. The first being that the IP tied to the announcement has been dormant for so long that it is genuinely surprising to see a new game installment in the series. Then the other and honestly more common reveal is when an IP goes into a brand new direction that many fans feel conflicted about. Unfortunately, today’s reveal from Ubisoft certainly falls into the latter category with the reveal of Ghost Recon Frontline. During today’s celebration of 20 years of the Ghost Recon franchise, a brand new installment in the series was revealed. Ghost Recon Frontline takes the long-running tactical shooter franchise in an all-new direction. Ghost Recon Frontline is a free-to-play battle royale experience from Ubisoft Bucharest, the developers behind Breakpoint and Wildlands the previous installments in the series. Frontline is a PVP-focused experience and looks to offer players a more tactical and unique experience in the battle royale genre. In an official press release from Ubisoft, they detailed the following about their goals with Frontline at launch.

