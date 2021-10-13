Add Some Autumn Magic To Your Life With These Fall Leaf DIYs

In all my years of apartment decorating, I've learned a thing or two about what makes a living room feel homey. And the reality is that cute art prints, chic furniture, and decorative objects will only get you so far. At some point, the best way to spruce up your home is by adding a few (live, if you're capable) plants. Because the fact of the matter is that greenery adds life to any space—and this is especially true when we're talking about living rooms. After all, this is the part of the home where most of us spend a whole lot of time. Adding some living room plants here and there is an easy way to bring the beauty of the outdoors inside. And being able to binge reality TV on the couch and still feel like we're communing with nature is important, k?

