Brett Young Debuts New Song

I hope you used that Facebook and Instagram outage to get work done, or maybe discover some new music. Let’s be real, you probably didn’t do any of that. It’s okay, because at least some people do their jobs, like your buddies here at Paste. Enjoy our finest selection of fresh picks of the week, like the bone-chilling new Arca track or the righteous return of Mitski. As the weather gets colder, you can warm yourself up by raging in your living room to Paris Texas, or curling up with a blanket and the new Big Thief track. We don’t judge. Just make sure to take some time to unplug, relax and find a new song to sit with this weekend, courtesy of your friends at Paste.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO