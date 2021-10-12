CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Young Debuts New Song

Music News

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Young debuted a new song on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Tuesday (10-12.) He performed live from the Bluebird Café in Nashville. As one of the co-writers of “You Didn’t,” he will officially release it as his next single on November 15. Brett has also recorded his first...



weisradio.com

Why Carrie Underwood calls her duet with Jason Aldean “the perfect fit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was years in the making. While the duet may have come as a surprise to some, Carrie reveals that she and Jason have been plotting for years to set up a collaboration. While the pair have teamed up for live performances over the years, including a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ “Paradise City” at the 2010 CMA Fest, this marks their first official studio duet.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

I hope you used that Facebook and Instagram outage to get work done, or maybe discover some new music. Let’s be real, you probably didn’t do any of that. It’s okay, because at least some people do their jobs, like your buddies here at Paste. Enjoy our finest selection of fresh picks of the week, like the bone-chilling new Arca track or the righteous return of Mitski. As the weather gets colder, you can warm yourself up by raging in your living room to Paris Texas, or curling up with a blanket and the new Big Thief track. We don’t judge. Just make sure to take some time to unplug, relax and find a new song to sit with this weekend, courtesy of your friends at Paste.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

AFI Share New Song 'Caught'

AFI have released a new song called "Caught". The track was recorded during the sessions for their latest studio album, "Bodies", which was released back in June. The group shared the track during the premiere of the Kes Glozier short film, "Where We Used To Me", which features music from the "Bodies" album and includes storylines inspired by the lyrics.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Live With Kelly Ryan#The Bluebird Caf
kizn.com

Brett Young Shared New Single “You Didn’t” On Live With Kelly & Ryan

Brett Young stopped by Live With Kelly And Ryan this week to perform his new single “You Didn’t” and talk about his holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics. Check out Brett’s performance from the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville – which Brett joked that while he’s sang...
MUSIC
The FADER

PinkPantheress announces debut mixtape, shares new song “I must apologise”

PinkPantheress shared her latest single, "I must apologise" on Wednesday, described by the artist herself as a "fast-paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time." Her vocals seem to float over a slowed-down sample of Crystal Waters' 1991 hit "Gypsy Woman." The single's release coincides with the announcement...
MUSIC
