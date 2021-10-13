Tribune honored for winning designs

The newspaper won a first place award with its “Shop Local. Eat Local. Support Local.” ad campaign in the Best Sales Promotion for a Retailer contest. Stacey Benoit sold the ads for the campaign that featured nearly 30 different advertisers and took the photograph used in the body of the ad of the downtown shopping area, said Publisher Sandy Dodson. Advertising Designer Becky Barger put the ad together to maximize retail sales for its customers, added Dodson. The ad slogan was developed by Dodson.