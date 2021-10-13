CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Tribune honored for winning designs

By Editor
thedunlap-tribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newspaper won a first place award with its “Shop Local. Eat Local. Support Local.” ad campaign in the Best Sales Promotion for a Retailer contest. Stacey Benoit sold the ads for the campaign that featured nearly 30 different advertisers and took the photograph used in the body of the ad of the downtown shopping area, said Publisher Sandy Dodson. Advertising Designer Becky Barger put the ad together to maximize retail sales for its customers, added Dodson. The ad slogan was developed by Dodson.

www.thedunlap-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
locusmag.com

Heinlein Journal Wins Design Award

Was chosen as one of six winners for the Editorial category in Communication Arts’ 62nd annual design competition. This win comes after the Heinlein Journal‘s recent redesign. This redesign matches the quality of the publication with the stature of its authors and their scholarship…. We’ve enlivened the publication with a...
DESIGN
anacortestoday.com

Local newspaper wins statewide honors

Our hometown newspaper, the weekly Anacortes American, made the front page this week with news of 21 awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA). Among its awards were eight first place entries. In addition, reporter Richard Walker was named No. 1 Newspaper Writer of the Year. Winning news stories ranged in subject matter from “Families meet through glass at hospital” (Briana Alzola) to “Final days for old Anacortes fish plant” (Richard Walker). Also acknowledged was a seasonal tourism section titled “Explore Anacortes.” The American is owned by Skagit Publishing, publisher of the daily Skagit Valley Herald and numerous other publications.
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy