Report: Chiefs have 'looked into' trade for Colts RB Marlon Mack

The NFL's trade deadline for the 2021 season is less than a month away, set for Nov. 2 and a new report from ESPN says the Kansas City Chiefs are a team to watch. At 2-3, the Chiefs' season is off to about as rough of a start as anyone could have predicted and the schedule is only going to get more difficult. With problems on both sides of the ball to rectify, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the team is exploring their options.