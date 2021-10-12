CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Garth Brooks Teases Upcoming Stadium Shows

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is playing smaller shows with vaccinated audiences and this week he sang to 700 lucky contest winners. There were over 2.4 million entries for the tickets. The smaller shows won't last long, Garth says, stadium concerts will be back in the very near future: “There’ll be no stadium shows this year, right? But I believe before Christmas we might have three or four stadium on sales. We feel like we’re at the point now, by the time they get around, we can play these gigs…play them safely…play them with a lot of fun where people don’t have to worry about anything but coming and having a good time. And so I think we’ll probably have some on sales at the end of the year. We’ll see.” :24 (OC: we’ll see.)

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Garth Brooks: ‘Randy Travis Singlehandedly Saved Country Music’

Randy Travis was named CMT's 2021 Artist of a Lifetime on Wednesday night (Oct. 13), during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event. The country icon received the honor from Garth Brooks, a friend and longtime admirer of Travis', and just one of many throughout the night who wasn't shy about crediting Travis with inspiration for his music.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See the Video Trisha Yearwood Just Posted With Garth Brooks That Has Everyone Talking

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for over 15 years. In a cute show of their love, they created an Instagram video together. The proof? She filmed a classic phone drop video — only instead of changing her outfit in between shots, she changed who was on screen. “I need to drop my phone more often,” she captioned a video of herself primping her hair before dropping her phone. When it was picked back up, however, her husband Garth Brooks was the one holding it. Trisha then came up beside him and hugged him for the camera before giving it her palm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
country1037fm.com

Garth Brooks’ First 2021 Dive Bar Show: ‘I Felt Like George Strait Tonight’

Garth Brooks played his first “Dive Bar” show of the Fall last night (10/11) in Oklahoma City, for 700 lucky contest winners. Garth even took requests as he played his many hits and a few covers including Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” George Strait’s “The Troubadour,” Don McLean’s “American Pie,” and The Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Christmas
vitalvegas.com

Adele, Garth Brooks Set for Caesars Palace Residencies, Per Insiders

Rumors about Las Vegas residencies for music superstars Adele and Garth Brooks have been circulating for months. We should know, we’ve been the one circulating them. Now, we know the where: Adele and Garth Brooks will have residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2022, according to sources with knowledge of the deals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks on Being Back on Stage for Dive Bar Tour: ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

Garth Brooks might be one of Country music’s biggest names, but that doesn’t stop him from staying true to his roots. Sure, the guy’s got a massive amount of talent stored in that body, but he would no doubt say his fans helped him get to where he’s at today. He recognizes that and although he has the capacity to sell out arenas, Garth started missing his more intimate shows over time.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks rocked out OKC on Dive Bar Tour

Garth Brooks rocked out the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City on Monday night (Oct 11th). Seven hundred contest winners were in attendance with more than 2.4 million entries through 93.3 JAKE-FM. Just before taking the stage, Brooks went live on Inside Studio G. Brooks began his Dive Bar Tour concert...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allaccess.com

Garth Brooks Among The Eight Celebrities To Present 'CMT Artists Of The Year' Awards

CMT has announced that GARTH BROOKS, actress CONNIE BRITTON, ERIC CHURCH, LADY A, MICHAEL W. SMITH, dancer MISTY COPELAND, MORGAN EVANS and NELLY will be the presenters for TOMORROW's (10/13) "CMT Artists of the Year" special. The show will honor previously reported artists (NET NEWS 9/16) CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS and 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 9/23). BROOKS will be honoring fellow COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER RANDY TRAVIS with the "Artist of a Lifetime" award (NET NEWS 9/30).
CELEBRITIES
wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage Into Audience To Confront Hecklers

After struggling with the lyrics to “Just to See You Smile,” Tim McGraw stopped singing in the middle of a song to confront a heckler in the audience. TMZ first shared the video where you can see Tim say, “Hold on, stop. You got a problem with me?”. He then...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Toby Keith Releases New Album Today

Toby Keith’s new album, Peso In My Pocket comes out today. It features 10 new tracks that he co-produced. He spent a lot of time in Mexico during the early part of the pandemic, which inspired him to write the album. Toby has sold over 40 million albums and is...
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Surprise Appearances From Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood A Highlight Of Country Radio Hall Of Fame Dinner

Last night’s (10/13) COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony started out with a pair of superstar surprises. First, GARTH BROOKS showed up unannounced to help present KEITH URBAN with the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Artist Career Achievement Award. BROOKS spoke briefly before performing an acoustic version of URBAN’s “You’ll Think Of Me.” He and URBAN then took the stage together to sing NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND’s “Fishin’ In The Dark,” only to be joined halfway through by TRISHA YEARWOOD, who made it a trio.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Jordan Davis & Morgan Evans

Jordan Davis has released an acoustic version of his hit single, “Buy Dirt,” featuring Luke Bryan. Jordan and Luke received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, being held in Nashville on November 10th. The CMA nomination marks Jordan's first of his career.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy