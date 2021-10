Michael Ray’s current hit “Whiskey And Rain” is all about heartbreak and what it takes to get though one. He explains how he interprets the song: “Whiskey And Rain’ is about going through this break up that you know…it’s going to get better, but you gotta live through it, you gotta go through the heartache, and nothing heals a heartbreak like good whiskey and a good rain. You get through it all, and the next day the sun’s gonna rise, and it’s a new day.” :19 (OC: it’s a new day.)

