Colorado Proposition 120: A property tax cut proposal impacted by last-minute legislation

MOBE, a company combining advanced data analytics with one-to-one personalized health guidance, today announced the expansion of its operations serving the self-insured employer markets nationally, with the additions of Jean Hallem and Christine Berndt as Regional Sales Managers along with Sandra Barbella as Customer Success Manager. Hallem, Berndt, and Barbella will report to Denise Vance-Rodrigues, GBA, Chief Commercial Officer - Employer. “The health needs of employees everywhere have reached an inflection point, and employers are eager to find proven, results-driven ways to meet those needs,” said Vance-Rodrigues. “In order to realize our vision of helping employees live happier, healthier lives, MOBE must meet those teams where they are. Jean, Christine, and Sandra will be instrumental in expanding MOBE’s solutions coast to coast, and in turn, expanding the reach and availability of value-based wellness.” Coming on the heels of other recent moves underscoring MOBE’s growth momentum, including the hires of Vance-Rodrigues and Von Miles to MOBE’s growing C-suite of health benefits innovators, these three hires reflect an expansion of MOBE’s commercial team leadership. During the past year, MOBE’s team has grown by 25 percent to more than 250 employees; in the coming months, MOBE plans to further accelerate national expansion. The company’s growth also coincides with the recent release of its 2021 Workplace Wellness Index, which underscored the urgent need for value-based wellness solutions for the country’s workforce. The report found that more than half (53%) of HR decision-makers plan to expand their health and wellness benefits in 2022. Since its founding, MOBE has reached more than 100,000 people with personalized health guidance and saved $140 million of spend within the health system. Jean Hallem joins MOBE as a Regional Sales Manager based in Boston, and Christine Berndt joins MOBE as a Regional Sales Manager based in Denver. Based in Mission Viejo, California, Sandra Barbella joins MOBE as a Customer Success Manager. Hallem, Berndt, and Barbella have decades of combined experience in the healthcare and technology spaces. Hallem previously served as Regional Director of Scientific Partnerships at Labster, and in sales executive and business development roles at New Directions Behavioral Health and E4 Health, respectively. Berndt previously held sales executive roles at Axxess, Kaiser Permanente, Delta Dental of Colorado, and Cigna Healthcare, among others.Prior to joining MOBE, Barbella held Account Manager positions at Anthem Blue Cross of CA, Blue Shield of CA, Kaiser, National Accounts, and UnitedHealthcare. Both Hallem and Berndt will connect MOBE’s unique model with mid- to large-sized self-insured employers across the country. Barbella will serve as the key connection between MOBE and its customers, ensuring an outstanding customer experience through a focus on customer engagement, collaboration, and satisfaction. MOBE’s network of health Guides and Pharmacists bring value-based wellness guidance to employees, combining data science and machine learning with authentic human connections, and supporting a whole-person approach to health—focusing on nutrition, sleep, movement, medication, and happiness. ABOUT MOBE MOBE was founded in 2014 by health industry veterans who uncovered a way to use deep data science to identify people whose health care needs (and costs) are going up, but whose health concerns are not resolved. MOBE combines this deep data science with digital health and a novel one-to-one, personalized approach to create a value-based wellness solution—engaging and supporting participants to achieve healthier and happier lives without any additional cost to the health system, employers, or insurers.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO