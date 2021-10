The future of jazz will be on display Thursday, October 21, when the Baker Street Trio performs at the New Jersey Jazz Society’s Virtual Social. Members of the trio are: Ben Collins-Siegel and drummer Ben Schwartz of Maplewood and bassist Ryoma Takenaga of New Providence. Collins-Siegel and Schwartz are students at Newark Academy in Livingston; Takenaga attends the Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains. They started playing together at Montclair’s Jazz House Kids program and formed the trio in the fall of 2020. On September 25, they played at one of street stages at the Montclair Jazz Festival’s Grand Finale, and on Friday, October 22, they will be the opening act for guitarists Bernie Williams and Gil Parris at Maplewood’s The Woodland.

