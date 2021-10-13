CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Watch: Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali & Zelina Vega join the show: WWE’s The Bump, Oct 13, 2021

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs join the crew in studio in the midst of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments. Zelina Vega previews her semifinals match against Carmella, and Mustafa Ali stops by the studio ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel battle against Mansoor.

