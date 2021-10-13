BMW 330i goes over 300 HP mark with Dinan Stage 1 ECU upgrade
The guys from Dinan just unveiled a new software upgrade for B46 engines that’s supposed to give them some serious boost compared to the stock version, without breaking your car. The B46 engine is the one used on the popular BMW 330i in the US as well as other models too, like the 530i, X3 xDrive30i, X4 xDrive30i or the Z4 sDrive30i. It’s basically a B48 but adapted to the fuel quality used in the US and it is only sold on North American ground right now, whereas the B48 is used in the rest of the world.www.bmwblog.com
