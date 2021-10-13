BMW 330i goes over 300 HP mark with Dinan Stage 1 ECU upgrade

AC Schnitzer, the legendary BMW tuner, is one of those aftermarket companies that can make something look great just as easily as it can make something look terrible. Case in point: the current F90 5 Series recently got a workover from the company with beautiful results, but then the tuner showed us its upgrades for the G82 M4, and the comments section on that story erupted with phrases like "you can't polish a turd" and "this is just like putting lipstick on a pig." Fortunately, the G80 BMW M3 - although still stricken with buck-tooth disease - looks a little better, and now that AC Schnitzer has upgraded it to become the tuner's most powerful 3 Series ever, the looks are almost a moot point. Almost.

