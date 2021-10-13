CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW 330i goes over 300 HP mark with Dinan Stage 1 ECU upgrade

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys from Dinan just unveiled a new software upgrade for B46 engines that’s supposed to give them some serious boost compared to the stock version, without breaking your car. The B46 engine is the one used on the popular BMW 330i in the US as well as other models too, like the 530i, X3 xDrive30i, X4 xDrive30i or the Z4 sDrive30i. It’s basically a B48 but adapted to the fuel quality used in the US and it is only sold on North American ground right now, whereas the B48 is used in the rest of the world.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

Video: Take a ride in a 590 HP BMW M4 tuned by AC Schnitzer

When it comes to tuning BMWs, the choices can be overwhelming. It’s understandable too. The Bavarian brand is highly sought-after and has a certain cult following behind it. A lot of people turn their cars into projects worth tens of thousands of dollars. Choosing what company should get that money can be a tricky ordeal. Some do rise above others though and AC Schnitzer is one of them.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alpina's 600-HP BMW X7 Is Getting Big Changes

BMW is reportedly working on a new X8 M monster SUV with a hybrid powertrain producing at least 750 horsepower, but the Bavarian automaker has never built a high-performance X7 M. Enter the BMW Alpina XB7. Introduced last year, the Alpina XB7 is the next best thing to a BMW X7 and is officially endorsed by BMW.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW Beat: World's Ugliest Grille Award Goes To This Finnish Corvette

In the automotive world, Finland is probably best known for its passion for rallying. It is so strong that even Santa couldn’t resist the temptation to show some skills behind the wheel of a race-prepped BMW M3 E36 last winter. It turns out the country also has some secret auto-related projects that are not known by the large audience, and today we will try to tell you the story of one of the weirdest Corvettes we’ve ever seen.
CARS
RideApart

HP Corse Offers New Slip-On Exhaust Line For Your BMW R 1150 GS

If you’ve been contemplating a new slip-on exhaust for your BMW R 1150 GS, then Italian exhaust specialist HP Corse has three new options for you to consider. All three are homologated for road use, which should be a plus when it comes time to change up your machine. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Ecu#Race#Dinan Stage 1 Ecu#B46#North American#B48#Dinan
BMW BLOG

Dinan unveils new carbon fiber Cold Air Intake for BMW F90 M5

The guys from Dinan Engineering have a huge reputation behind them. They have been tuning BMWs for a long time now, but of course you can’t have high quality without a matching price. Even though it took them a while, the Dinan team has finally released a cold air intake system for the F90 M5, one of the most beloved models in the Bavarian range today.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The BMW M3 Gets A 580-HP Makeover

AC Schnitzer, the legendary BMW tuner, is one of those aftermarket companies that can make something look great just as easily as it can make something look terrible. Case in point: the current F90 5 Series recently got a workover from the company with beautiful results, but then the tuner showed us its upgrades for the G82 M4, and the comments section on that story erupted with phrases like "you can't polish a turd" and "this is just like putting lipstick on a pig." Fortunately, the G80 BMW M3 - although still stricken with buck-tooth disease - looks a little better, and now that AC Schnitzer has upgraded it to become the tuner's most powerful 3 Series ever, the looks are almost a moot point. Almost.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW rolls out new Remote Software Upgrade for 2 million vehicles

BMW is currently rolling out its third remote software upgrade this year for its impressive fleet of cars. The new software will reach around 2 million cars worldwide and will bring comprehensive improvements to key vehicle functions, among other things. By the end of 2021 over 2.5 million BMW vehicles will have the latest software on board, covering all types of cars, not just electric ones but also ICE versions.
TECHNOLOGY
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 CS takes on Porsche Taycan Turbo in surprising drag race

We already had a pretty good idea as to how fast and capable the BMW M5 CS is in real life. What the people from BMW managed to pull together with this special version of the M car is truly impressive. And yet, one can’t help but wonder what would happen if the monster from Munich met up with one of the most capable electric cars out there today. Yes, we’re talking about the Porsche Taycan Turbo.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Get Another Taste of the S85 V10-Powered E46 M3

A little while ago, we showed you a video of an E46 M3 that had its 3.2 liter inline-six swapped out with the 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V10 (S85) from an E60 BMW M5. More than that, its transmission was replaced with a dual-clutch unit, likely from an E92 M3. The car received a ton of attention, as you can imagine, so it seems as if AutoTopNL wanted to revisit the car and post another video.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

402-Inch Solid-Roller AMC Small-Block Revs to 7,000 RPM and Makes Over 600 HP!

In the immortal words of Monty Python—"And now for something completely different"—we offer you a worked-over AMC small-block build. An AMC mill? Well, in a world full of LS this and big-block Chevy that, a high-performance AMC build isn't something you see every day. Steve Brule over at Westech Performance, and co-host of Engine Masters, knows this, as well, so when this 402-inch AMC rolled into their dyno cell, he made sure to let us know.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW iX: Price, Release Date, Range, and more

BMW iX is the flagship electric crossover which has been in works in Munich since 2015. The BMW iX is the brand’s most impressive electric vehicle. It’s the first BMW EV to be built on a bespoke electric platform since the i3, it’s the most powerful EV it’s ever made, it has more range than any other electric BMW ever, and it’s the most luxurious one, too.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer gets ‘active’ promo clip

The unveil of a new version of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer took place last week. In a world that’s seemingly hellbent on buying crossovers and SUVs, an MPV is quite the novelty. And yet, BMW was determined not to let the Active Tourer die after just one generation. Therefore, here we are, looking at yet another version of the – believe it or not – popular soccer mom car, being unveiled in full.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Joe Achilles Drives the BMW 1M — Better Than an M2 Comp?

One of BMW’s modern legends is the BMW 1 Series M. The 1M was a bit of a Frankenstein car, built as a parts-bin special, with several of its bits pulled from cars like the E92 M3. However, the final product was something so special and so engaging that BMW enthusiasts the world over fell in love with it. In this new video from Joe Achilles, we get to take a look at the BMW 1M and if it’s better than the M2 Competition.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: 2022 BMW i4 M50 – Still The Ultimate Driving Machine?

Without question, the most important new performance car for BMW is the i4 M50. As cool as the M3 Competition, M5 CS, and M2 CS are, it’s the BMW i4 M50 that allows BMW to compete with Tesla in the compact EV performance sedan world. The Model 3 Performance was pretty much in a class of its own until the i4 M50 arrived but is the new Bimmer actually good enough? Horatiu recently had the chance to drive the i4 M50 in Germany and he gives breaks it down for you in this new video.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – The $28 million dollars car – VIDEO

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is now labeled as the most expensive new vehicle ever made. In this modern era of automotive homogeneity, the Boat Tail is about as coachbuilt as you can get, as it was a clean-sheat design from the chassis up, for only three clients. Each of those clients also had their car uniquely customized, so no two Boat Tails are exactly alike. Needless to say, it was the star of the show at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The alleged price is $28 million dollars and the owners’ names are still not publicly available.
HOME & GARDEN
BMW BLOG

Video: CarWow tests BMW i4 M50, car turns out faster than claimed

It has become a sort of habit for car journalists to test out the claimed performance figures car manufacturers put out, in order to find the truth That’s because BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and many other car makers have been rather modest with their claims in more than one regard. They have been intentionally releasing conservative power figures that, in turn, have lead to conservative acceleration numbers.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Next-generation MINI Countryman rumored to grow in size

The current MINI Countryman, despite being the least MINI-like car the brand has ever made, is actually one of its best-selling models. It’s bigger than a MINI probably should be but it also drives better than you’d expect it to. Its success cannot be denied, though, which is why it’s getting yet another generation and that car is going to be even bigger than this one.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rumor: Will MINI Aceman replace Clubman in the future?

Back in April of this year, CarBuzz reported that a new MINI Aceman model might be in works. Their assumption was based on a recent name filling which reserved the “Aceman” badge for future MINI cars. Of course, MINI refrained from commenting on future products, so take this report with a grain of salt. But naturally, if such Aceman model would arrive, it will likely replace an existing model in the lineup.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy