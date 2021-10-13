Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief – a spooktacular event

Team Rocket’s infiltration into Pokémon Masters EX’s limited-time events is at its end. So what new event will take its place? Now that we’re gearing up for Halloween, it’s only fair for everyone on the island of Pasio to begin celebrating! This year we’ll see two more characters get a Halloween makeover and take part in a spooktacular story. See Elite Four member Caitlin and Gym Leader Morty in their Halloween splendor and get ready to collect a bunch of Pika-Lanterns!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO