TIF district set for portion of former hospital

It's been years since portions of the former Sanford Hospital have seen activity. That's changing. By a vote of 5 to 1, the Thief River Falls City Council approved establishing a Tax Increment Financing District for that area at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5. Council member Anthony Bolduc voted in opposition to its establishment. Council member Jason Aarestad abstained from voting, and council member Curt Howe was absent from the meeting. City consultant Mark Borseth and Rebecca Kurtz, an Ehlers employee who provides TIF services to the city, provided information to the council during a public hearing about the request. In 2016, the council approved a TIF district for the site. At that time, a developer planned to build 149 apartment units containing a combination of studios, and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Schuett Development LLC tried different funding sources, but it has since decided to bow out of the project. As a result, the TIF district was never certified. Sanford Health is planning to demolish a portion of the old hospital as well as the former Convalescent and Nursing Care site and requested tax increment to assist with demolition and cleanup costs. Sanford Behavioral Health is currently located in a remodeled portion of the former hospital and will remain there. The cost of demolition and cleanup is estimated to be $3 million. Sanford Health is in discussions with a couple of developers for the four parcels, said Borseth, who noted that nothing has been decided yet. Sanford Health has already started the demolition process. It plans to complete demolition this year. Ehlers has assumed that townhomes, commercial uses and/or mixed uses will be developed at the site. It is believed an estimated $3 million in tax increment will be available. The current taxes will still be collected and given to the appropriate governmental groups. The new, increased taxes or tax increment will be reimbursed to pay for demolition and cleanup costs. The maximum term of the TIF district will be 26 years. "The city would not be obligated to pay any shortfalls," said Kurtz, who noted the city would only reimburse the tax increase. Bolduc questioned why the city was burdening the taxpayers with the demolition of the building. Kurtz replied that much of the property is tax exempt. Roughly $1.4 million would be added to the tax rolls if the property were to be taxable today. Ehlers has estimated $10 million would be added to the tax rolls if the property were to be developed. Aarestad provided no indication as to why he abstained from voting. He hadn't responded to a phone message from The Times as of presstime Tuesday. The council is expected to consider a formal TIF agreement with Sanford Health at an upcoming meeting.