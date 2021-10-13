CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

TIF district set for portion of former hospital

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yPgy_0cPwIYBe00 by April Scheinoha Reporter
It’s been years since portions of the former Sanford Hospital have seen activity. That’s changing. By a vote of 5 to 1, the Thief River Falls City Council approved establishing a Tax Increment Financing District for that area at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5. Council member Anthony Bolduc voted in opposition to its establishment. Council member Jason Aarestad abstained from voting, and council member Curt Howe was absent from the meeting. City consultant Mark Borseth and Rebecca Kurtz, an Ehlers employee who provides TIF services to the city, provided information to the council during a public hearing about the request. In 2016, the council approved a TIF district for the site. At that time, a developer planned to build 149 apartment units containing a combination of studios, and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Schuett Development LLC tried different funding sources, but it has since decided to bow out of the project. As a result, the TIF district was never certified. Sanford Health is planning to demolish a portion of the old hospital as well as the former Convalescent and Nursing Care site and requested tax increment to assist with demolition and cleanup costs. Sanford Behavioral Health is currently located in a remodeled portion of the former hospital and will remain there. The cost of demolition and cleanup is estimated to be $3 million. Sanford Health is in discussions with a couple of developers for the four parcels, said Borseth, who noted that nothing has been decided yet. Sanford Health has already started the demolition process. It plans to complete demolition this year. Ehlers has assumed that townhomes, commercial uses and/or mixed uses will be developed at the site. It is believed an estimated $3 million in tax increment will be available. The current taxes will still be collected and given to the appropriate governmental groups. The new, increased taxes or tax increment will be reimbursed to pay for demolition and cleanup costs. The maximum term of the TIF district will be 26 years. “The city would not be obligated to pay any shortfalls,” said Kurtz, who noted the city would only reimburse the tax increase. Bolduc questioned why the city was burdening the taxpayers with the demolition of the building. Kurtz replied that much of the property is tax exempt. Roughly $1.4 million would be added to the tax rolls if the property were to be taxable today. Ehlers has estimated $10 million would be added to the tax rolls if the property were to be developed. Aarestad provided no indication as to why he abstained from voting. He hadn’t responded to a phone message from The Times as of presstime Tuesday. The council is expected to consider a formal TIF agreement with Sanford Health at an upcoming meeting.
As part of its consent agenda, the council approved hiring Devin Spears as a full-time firefighter. Spears succeeds his father, Mike, who recently retired from the department. Devin Spears has a been a volunteer Thief River Falls firefighter for the past eight years. The next council meeting is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Commission approves Midtown TIF

City officials are moving forward with plans to create a new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that could fund $20 million in improvements to the area surrounding the NexusPark project at FairOaks Mall. The Columbus Plan Commission passed a resolution approving the Redevelopment Commission’s declaratory resolution and development plan for...
COLUMBUS, IN
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
wgel.com

Unit Two Supports TIF Extension

The City of Greenville now has letter of support from all nine taxing districts to seek an extension of its Downtown TIF District. At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to provide a letter of support. The action...
GREENVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tif#Sanford Health#Sanford Hospital#Schuett Development Llc#Sanford Behavioral Health
Thief River Falls Times

Joint/Judicial Ditch #13 Meeting

The Joint Ditch Board comprised of County Commissioners of Pennington County and Marshall County acting as the Ditch Authority for Joint/Judicial Ditch #13 will hold a Ditch Meeting on Tuesday October 26th at 8:00 a.m. in the Pennington County Justice Center – County Board Room. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and discussion regarding a petition received for an estimated 0.5 miles of maintenance on the JD #13 ditch system in Reiner Township. If you have questions regarding this petition contact the Pennington County Engineer at 218-683-7017.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
Concord Monitor

My Turn: City is playing games with TIF districts

Tax Increment Financing exists to allow public improvements to be made that increase the value of adjacent properties, with the cost of those improvements paid for by the ordinary property taxes on the increased value of that property. Unfortunately, the Concord City Council has perverted the system by permanently diverting property tax money from schools and other desirable activities. Instead of lowering taxes or being revenue neutral, the TIF district actually raises property taxes.
CONCORD, NH
NWI.com

New TIF districts coming to Porter County

VALPARAISO — Porter County officials took the first steps toward creating tax increment financing districts in South Haven and Morgan Township, the first two in unincorporated areas. The county’s Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission approved resolutions in quick succession recently following a presentation by consultant Stu Summers. The proposed South...
VALPARAISO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Cody Enterprise

Cody Conservation District honors former supervisor

In August, the Cody Conservation District hosted an open house to thank those who have served as supervisors on past boards. The current Board of Supervisors and staff had the opportunity to meet former supervisors and learn how they had worked towards conserving natural resources in Park County. These supervisors represented over 50 years of combined experience. The six previous board members attending the open house included Forest Wichern (served 1975-1977), Les McNeil (served 1978-1988), Pete Jachowski (served 1993-2016), Tony Jolovich (served 1992-1996), Roy Holm (served 2003-2014), and Kurt Mellinger (served 2003-2008).
CODY, WY
Clinton Herald

Camanche moves toward creating TIF district

CAMANCHE — Camanche city officials continue to work through the process of establishing a Tax Increment Financing district. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida in May presented a possible urban renewal area and TIF district along Washington Boulevard in Camanche. Iowa law allows the city to establish an urban renewal area,...
CAMANCHE, IA
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport looking at first residential TIF districts and new land

Logansport is looking at encouraging residential development with Tax Increment Financing. Creating a TIF district is usually used for encouraging business by a municipality’s redevelopment commission borrowing against future taxes to put in infrastructure such as streets or water and sewer systems. However, using the TIF process for residential subdivisions...
LOGANSPORT, IN
lakenewsonline.com

Prewitt's Point TIF to end

The Prewitt’s Point TIF, which led to the massive retail complex at Highway 42 and Osage Beach Parkway, is coming to an end. The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will consider first reading of an ordinance at 6 p.m. Thursday adopting the successful completion of the TIF project and full payment of bonds some 18 months early. The original payoff date was May 1, 2023, but the city was able to make final payment in late September.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Chicago Tribune

Lax regulation of Illinois nursing homes resulted in poor resident care, including in early months of pandemic, consultant finds

For years, including the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois officials failed to properly oversee nursing homes, including not enforcing staffing requirements and not imposing penalties sufficient to deter inferior operations, a consultant’s investigation concluded. As a result, nursing home residents lodged an increasing number of complaints and faced ongoing dangers. Some ...
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

161
Followers
243
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy