This year, PIRG registered 25% of Eckerd’s largest-ever first-year class, or about 176 students. Photo: Jane Downer ’22. Voter turnout in the 2020 U.S. presidential election was lowest among people in the 18 to 24 age group, according to the Census Bureau, continuing a trend that has endured for decades. Last year, half the people under age 24 who were eligible to vote, didn’t.