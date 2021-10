The timing of Thursday’s announcement regarding the vote to put Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet in the Flyers Hall of Fame can be summed up in one word: Overdue. With the exception of a few years, Holmgren has been a lifer with the Flyers since 1976. Tocchet started not long after, his rookie year coming in the 1984-85 season and, while he played for other NHL teams, still said his heart has always been in Philadelphia.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO