This Limited Edition – Legends series model replicates Jacky Ickx’s Brabham BT26A-3, in which he almost finished 2nd at the 1969 Spanish Grand Prix. Held at Montjuich Circuit, the 1969 Spanish Grand Prix took place on 4th May and was the second round of the 1969 season. A famous race of high attrition and danger due to the rear wings of many of the drivers failing, causing several crashes. This led to the race being the end of the high wing era of Formula 1 racing. Jacky Ickx was in second position behind Stewart, but in the closing laps he suffered rear suspension failure and retired.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO