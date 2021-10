You may have noticed that stressful situations tend to leave a bigger imprint on our memory banks than periods of peace and contentment, and new research may have now revealed the key reason why. There had been two schools of thought about this – that these stressful memories were either stored in a significantly different way or in a largely similar way in the brain – and this latest study backs up the second idea. It appears that a close linking of memories created under stress plays a part in them being so memorable. These memories collectively also seem to be more...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO