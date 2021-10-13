CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

JOHNSTON: McConnell’s brilliant move, explained

By Kelly Johnston
nsjonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate GOP leader Mitch McConnell expertly timed a proposal on Oct. 6 — after the “markets” closed — to go along with a temporary, conditional “deal” to extend our government’s debt limit until December. Some of McConnell’s GOP colleagues and others on the right accused him of caving. U.S. Sen....

nsjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Biden agenda: Struggling as polls sink

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to a temporary increase in the debt ceiling, he was skewered from some quarters of the GOP for opening the door to the passage of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. But McConnell, ever the strategic thinker, may yet prove prescient. His calculation that Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema won’t budge on passage of the massive entitlement bill is so far proving correct. As Doug McKelway reports, widespread economic malaise and President Joe Biden’s falling popularity only strengthens Manchin and Sinema’s hand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin Raises Concerns Over Biden Pick for Chief Wage Regulator

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has privately voiced concerns about the president’s nominee to be the top federal wage regulator, David Weil, an ardent critic of gig-economy companies who may need Manchin’s support to get confirmed, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The moderate Democrat’s specific reservations weren’t immediately...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer will hold a vote on the Democratic elections and ethics reform bill next Wednesday. The GOP isn't expected to play ball.

The major party priority still faces an uphill path to final passage. The news: In a "Dear Colleague" letter Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will take procedural steps Monday that will set up a Wednesday vote on the bill, which he wrote will "give fair access to our democracy to all Americans."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Voting rights. McConnell’s ‘cheap’ leadership. Switching parties.

As an American, the right to vote stands as one of the most basic rights of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensuring every vote is counted so we can elect candidates who will truly represent us. Our senator, Mitch McConnell, wants to stand in the way of passing this bill. He wants to limit our right to fair and free elections by using the outdated filibuster. Extremist state lawmakers across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. I call on our Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to protect our most basic right as citizens and support the Freedom to Vote Act.
nsjonline.com

Congress off the rails? Lawmakers barrel toward fall fights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with them are normal behavior for Congress. This autumn, lawmakers are barreling toward battles that are striking for the risks they pose to both parties. Though few doubt that Congress will again extend the government’s borrowing authority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jesse Helms
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell balks at DOJ's response to school board threats

As 2021 has unfolded, the unsettling intimidation campaigns, largely from the far-right, have targeted far too many groups of unsuspecting Americans. From election officials to public health officials to flight attendants, it's been a difficult year filled with threats, confrontations, and fear. Local education officials, meanwhile, have dealt with the...
EDUCATION
KEYT

McConnell tells Biden he won’t move to raise debt ceiling again

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Friday warned President Joe Biden he should not expect cooperation on raising the debt ceiling again, a day after he voted with Democrats to overcome a procedural hurdle and make way for a temporary extension of the limit through early December. “I write to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

McConnell’s done dealing

Less than 24 hours after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a point of trying to spin the narrative to his party's favor, telling President Biden via letter that Republicans will not assist again if Democrats "drift into another avoidable crisis." Why it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#Democrats#Senate#Gop#D Az#Democratic#Republicans
Slate

Mitch McConnell

We didn’t think the Senate minority leader’s decision to let through a two-month increase in the debt ceiling was a cave, as it just punted the underlying issue of a long-term extension toward a dramatic holiday finish. But the Surge is an easy grader! McConnell’s conference was furious with him after he made the deal, with Sen. Lindsey Graham calling it “a complete capitulation” and Sen. Ted Cruz declaring that “Chuck Schumer won this game of chicken.” Cruz—who is back in his own beloved game of pissing off his colleagues to build material for his next presidential run—insisted on Thursday on forcing a cloture vote, meaning Republican leadership had to scrounge up 10 votes to help Democrats break a filibuster (they got 11). So why did McConnell, in the short term at least, back off from his original insistence that Republicans wouldn’t help Democrats, and that Democrats needed to raise the debt limit through the filibuster-free reconciliation process? According to some members of his conference, McConnell was worried that the pressure on Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to nix the filibuster, at least in this specific case, might become too strong for them to resist. If that’s the case, then McConnell—who is lauded for his ability to see every step of the game well in advance—might be losing his edge, because he surely should’ve seen that coming. The rage from his conference, though, as well as the difficulty Republicans had putting up votes to break a filibuster, suggests that this monthslong strategy of refusing to help Democrats wasn’t a McConnell offensive play so much as an act of desperation to keep a lid on divisions within his conference. McConnell swears Republicans won’t do this on the next vote. But isn’t that what he said the last time?
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

McConnell’s shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. The Senate voted 50-48 Thursday evening to extend...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Times

Psaki mum on McConnell’s proposals to avert U.S. default

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday sidestepped questions about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to end Congress’ stalemate over raising the debt limit. The Kentucky Republican on Wednesday said he would support a measure to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling. The offer is contingent upon Democrats pushing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy