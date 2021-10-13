Thank you for participating in Candidate Forum
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, more than 100 people attended the virtual “Meet the Candidates Forum” to hear from candidates seeking an office in the Nov. 2 Municipal Election. Participating in the Virtual Candidate Forum were Mary Hunter, Mark Wethington and Edna Scott, all seeking a seat on the Warrenton Town Board. A participant vying for a seat on the Norlina Town Board was Shavon Russell Davis. Mayor Walter Gardner also participated, seeking another term as mayor of Warrenton.www.warrenrecord.com
