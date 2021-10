PHOENIX — Reports of shots fired near the vigil for a fallen Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy were from an unrelated incident, Avondale police said Tuesday. Officers responded just after 7:15 p.m. to a Sam’s Club parking behind the MCSO substation at Van Buren Street and Dysart Road for a lawful transaction of goods for money that went bad, authorities said, with the suspect reportedly firing rounds in the air before leaving.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO