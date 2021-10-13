CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acer's new Chromebook Spin 514 features a fanless design and improved webcam

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its usual autumn laptop refresh, Acer is announcing a host of new Chromebook today that'll roll out in the coming months. There are four models being refreshed today: the Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, Chromebook 514, and Chromebook Spin 314. That's a lot of product names, but Spin devices can flip around with a 360-degree hinge, and the last two digits denote the screen size. That should hopefully ground you as we go through these new models.

