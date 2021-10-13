CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects Kessler defense motions

News Leader
 6 days ago

A big swing by defense attorneys in the Kimberly Kessler murder case didn’t pay off as the judge ruled Friday against the defense on each of its motions to suppress. The court heard arguments on the…

www.fbnewsleader.com

Click10.com

Judge denies Nikolas Cruz defense motion on jury instructions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A judge has denied a motion from Nikolas Cruz’s defense team seeking to add specific language to jury instructions in his upcoming jail battery case. The defense wanted wording in the jury instructions related to portions of surveillance video from the day of the attack that...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
SFGate

California judge tentatively rejects cutting inmate crowding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge tentatively ruled Friday that state prison officials acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly coronavirus outbreak at one of the world’s most famous prisons last year. But he said vaccines have since so changed the landscape that officials are no longer violating inmates’ constitutional rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Metro News

Richwood’s Baber begins prison term; judge rejects probation recommendation

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Former Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber was sentenced to 1-10 years in prison Tuesday after a previous guilty plea in connection with how money was spent following the June 2016 flood. In sentencing Baber to prison time, Nicholas County Circuit Judge Steve Callaghan rejected a recommendation from...
RICHWOOD, WV
davisvanguard.org

Judge Denies Second Motion by Defense to Provide Mental Health Counseling

RIVERSIDE, CA – A motion for mental health diversion for Stevy Galvan was formally denied by Judge Otis Sterling this Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Riverside County Superior Court. The judge simply stated he didn’t believe Galvan had mental health problems. The defense had previously filed such a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Times Daily

Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder charge

FLORENCE — A Lauderdale County circuit court judge denied a motion to dismiss an attempted murder charge because the suspect didn’t act in self-defense, as his attorney contended. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Post Register

Judge grants motion for change of venue in Daybell case

District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion to change venue in Chad Daybell's murder case Friday. The issue of where the trial should be held has been hotly debated by attorneys as the case against Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow for the reported murder of Vallow's children has drawn intense media attention from around the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Prosecution rests in Reagor trial, judge denies acquittal motion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a shortened morning session at Amarillo Federal Court, the prosecution rested its portion of the Bart Reagor jury trial at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the third day of the trial.  During this last portion of the prosecution’s case, they brought forward three witnesses:  Steven Reinhart, the Reagor Dykes Auto Group’s […]
AMARILLO, TX
Caledonian Record-News

New Judge Not Happy With Defense Filing

Judge Timothy B. Tomasi is new in town and is still learning about all the cases he is responsible for in Caledonia and Essex counties. So he was not happy last week when he learned that a defense motion on an aggravated domestic assault case left out some important details.
ESSEX, VT
whmi.com

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Probation Officer's Lawsuit

While portions of a lawsuit filed against a former prosecutor, former assistant prosecutor and a detective have been dismissed, the main elements of the case can proceed to trial. That was the ruling from a federal judge in the suit that was filed last year by Shalimar Howard, a Michigan...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
KTVU FOX 2

Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter case against police officer

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge denied a motion Tuesday morning to dismiss voluntary manslaughter charges against former San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher for the death of a shoplifter last year. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Reardon asked why Fletcher did not wait for his backup since Steven Taylor...
OAKLAND, CA
WMBB

Judge Rejects Challenge to ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a state law that bans so-called “vaccine passports,” rejecting arguments by a Sarasota business that the law violates First Amendment rights. The ruling by Circuit Judge Layne Smith was a victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has led […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Judge denies request to block lethal injection in Alabama

A federal judge has declined to block Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted of the 1991 kidnap and murder of a woman abducted outside an automatic teller machine. U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks on Sunday denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by lawyers for Willie B. Smith III. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday at a south Alabama prison. His lawyers argued that Smith, whose IQ has been measured in the 70s, should have been given help to understand prison paperwork related to the selection of an execution method.Marks was...
U.S. POLITICS
AL.com

Inmate who sued Alabama prison staff dies in assault

A 34-year-old inmate at Bibb Correctional Facility died Thursday from injuries suffered in an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Travis Hutchins was serving a 20-year sentence for murder out of Bessemer. The ADOC is investigating Hutchins’ death, first reported by Alabama Political Reporter, and...
ALABAMA STATE

