CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Allyson Henning
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Xo4_0cPwF6ck00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The mother of Gabby Petito fired back at comments made Tuesday by the Laundrie family’s attorney concerning the death of her daughter.

Attorney Steve Bertolino had issued a statement via text, calling Petito’s death a tragedy but doubled down on her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, being only a person of interest in her death.

“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise,” Bertolino wrote. “At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

However, Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, rejected his comment.

Gabby Petito homicide: Coroner says exact day of death may never be known

“His words are garbage. Keep talking,” she wrote in a text to WFLA’s J.B. Biunno .

The back-and-forth comes after a coroner in Wyoming confirmed Petito’s cause of death to be strangulation and the manner of death to be homicide.

At this time, the coroner said Petito was probably killed three to four weeks before she was found.

According to the Petito family attorney, no other statements will be made by the victim’s family until they bring her remains home.

North Port residents were devastated to learn more details surrounding Petito’s death. Sandra Vaughn said her heart sank at learning the news. She visited Gabby’s memorial Monday and has been following her story closely.

Gabby Petito case: Who’s who in disappearance and death, search for fiancé Brian Laundrie

“Gabby’s parents, I am so, so sorry,” Vaughn said. “My heart breaks for you. My heart really breaks for you, and I hope that you can find some kind of peace somewhere, somehow.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman killed in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford woman has been killed after a shooting. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lori Drive around 12 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. A 36-year-old female reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. A […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford health officials shed light on domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – It is estimated that millions of Americans are victims of domestic violence. With October being “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” health experts are saying that there are warning signs to look out for. Abuse is not always physical, it can also be emotional and verbal. In Rockford, the Family Peace Center, 425 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police to hold Body-Worn Cameras Community Info Sessions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – After over 600 hours of training, Rockford Police officers will begin wearing body-worn cameras on October 25. Law enforcement agencies across the country are reportedly using body-worn cameras in different ways, including improvements in evidence collection, strengthening officer performance and accountability, enhancing transparency, better documentation of encounters between the police and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcycle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An accident involving a motorcycle has occurred in Rockford. The accident happened on the northbound lanes of N. 2nd St at Spring Creek around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. The motorcyclist reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries. Rockford Police said that traffic will be temporarily disrupted in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

False alarm at Rockford’s Showplace 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A false report of a shooting occurred Friday night in Rockford. There was a large police presence at Showplace 16, 8301 E State St, for what was ultimately a false report of a shooting, police said. Officers reportedly responded to the theater at approximately 8: 30 p.m. in regards to multiple […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — Three southeast Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing Illinois woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the investigation began after the family of Brianna Roberts, 21, of Illinois, reported her missing on Thursday, KFVS-TV reported. Investigators determined […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois State Police officials are investigating a reported shooting on the Kennedy Expressway. The shooting happened on the Ontario feeder ramp westbound, near the Interstate 90/94 split, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the ISP. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned that the driver of the victim vehicle, a 29-year-old male […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe 5K honors fallen officer

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – Hundreds of residents worked up a sweat Saturday while honoring a local fallen officer. Runners and walkers lined up at Roscoe Middle School for the 5K Run or Walk in honor of Jaimie Cox. Cox was a Rockford police officer that was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Cox’s […]
ROSCOE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

1K+
Followers
605
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy