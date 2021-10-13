CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texan charged in Baltimore with threatening vaccine advocate

 4 days ago

BALTIMORE — (AP) — A Texas man will have to appear in Baltimore to answer a charge of threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore announced that Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of sending a threat across state lines. He was expected in court in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday ahead of an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at a later date, according to the news release.

The one-count indictment alleges that on July 12, Harris sent a threat from his cell phone to the doctor, identified in court documents only as “Dr. L. W., who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The message crudely referred to the doctor as Chinese and included violent statements such as “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t. … I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” according to the indictment.

If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, the news release said. No attorney is listed for Harris in online court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

