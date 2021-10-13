Governor Baker attends climate resiliency forum by FEMA
BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will participate in the Alliances for Climate Action virtual forum series, a discussion on climate resiliency planning hosted by FEMA on Wednesday
The forum will be livestreamed starting at 12 p.m.
Governor Baker will give remarks at the Offshore WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition along with Kevin Bush, Rhonda Haag, Commissioner Dennis Knobloch, Eric Letvin, Dr. Pablo Mendez-Lazaro, Marissa Ramirez and Dr. A.R. Siders State of Massachusetts, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Monroe County, FL, Valmeyer, IL, FEMA, University of Puerto Rico, Natural Resources Defense Council and University of Delaware.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Welcome (12:00 – 12:05) – Bradley Dean, Communications & Partnerships Specialist, FEMA
- Keynote Remarks (12:05 – 12:15) – Governor Charlie Baker, 72nd Governor of Massachusetts
- Stories of Resilience: “Discover Puerto Rico, the ‘Shining Star’ – Enjoy Powerful Hurricanes, Frequent Droughts and Long-lasting Blackouts” (12:15 – 12:30) – Dr. Pablo Mendez-Lazaro, Associate Professor at the Department of Environmental Health at the University of Puerto Rico, Graduate School of Public Health
- Break (12:30 – 12:35)
- Managed Retreat and Climate Change (12:35 – 1:40) – Dr. A.R. Siders, Assistant Professor, University of Delaware, Disaster Research Center (Moderator); Kevin Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); Rhonda Haag, Chief Resilience Officer, Monroe County, FL; Eric Letvin, Deputy Assistant Administrator, Mitigation Directorate, FEMA; Marissa Ramirez, Senior Community Climate Strategy Manager, People and Communities Program, Natural Resources Defense Council
- Stories of Resilience: “The Day the Piano Went up the Hill” (1:40 – 1:55) – Commissioner Dennis Knobloch, Former Mayor of Valmeyer, IL
- Closing Remarks (1:55 – 2:00) – Bradley Dean, FEMA
