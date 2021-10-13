Trial for Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson delayed indefinitely due to health emergency for prosecutor’s relative

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson speaks during a City Council meeting at Chicago City Hall on Feb. 21, 2017. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

The federal trial for Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was delayed indefinitely at the request of the U.S. attorney’s office on Wednesday after a relative of the lead prosecutor on the case suffered a health emergency.

Thompson, the 11th Ward alderman and grandson and nephew of two legendary Chicago mayors, had been set to go on trial at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Monday on tax-related charges stemming from the collapse of a clout-heavy bank in his family’s longtime Bridgeport neighborhood.

Late Tuesday, prosecutors filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama to delay the trial, saying a family member of Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols, who is heading the government trial team, “was hospitalized and will remain hospitalized for an unknown period of time.”

Details about the situation were filed under seal to protect the privacy of Netols’ relative.

During a brief hearing Wednesday, Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, said that he would not oppose the motion to delay the trial.

“Of course Mr. Thompson is very anxious to get to trial and clear his name, but he and we understand perfectly the situation confronting Mr. Netols and the government, and that has to be the priority,” Gair said.

Prosecutors had suggested moving the trial to Nov. 1, but after discussing the logistics and time constraints given Valderrama’s packed schedule it was determined that date would not work.

Prosecutors have said the trial is expected to last up to seven days. With court calendars stacked due to COVID-19 protocols the logistics of moving a jury trial at the last minute are complicated.

The two-page motion filed by prosecutors late Tuesday stated that Netols had intended to deliver the government’s opening statement in the case and then split arguments and witness examinations equally with his co-counsel, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Petersen.

“However, because of the emergency medical situation involving his family member, Netols is currently unavailable to prepare for trial and will remain so for the near future,” the motion stated.

Netols did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing.

Valderrama said he needed to consult with the courthouse’s trial management team to determine when a trial might be feasible given the numerous criminal trials other judges already have “in the queue.”

The judge set a status date for Tuesday, when he said he hoped to have enough information to set a new trial date.

Thompson, 51, who has served on the City Council since 2015, was charged in April in a seven-count indictment with filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans and other payments he’d received from Washington Federal Bank for Savings before it was shuttered in 2017.

Washington Federal’s collapse has also led to federal charges against a number of the bank’s executives and former customers alleging a multiyear, $31 million embezzlement scheme that preceded the institution’s failure.

In a statement after the indictment was announced, Thompson said his “conscience was clear” and that he was guilty only of “inadvertent tax preparation errors.” He said he’d subsequently paid the back taxes owed and repaid the rest of the loan in question.

“I did not commit any crime, I am innocent, and I will prove it at trial,” the statement said. “The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100% dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.”

