The Mini Series Takes a Taxi

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet of Things makes it possible to produce individualized products automatically – in batches as small as a single product. The path of the component through the assembly process thereby takes on an entirely new meaning. In the Adaptive Machine Platform Prolynk, manufacturing machinery and assembly stations can be configured and combined with total flexibility. The parts move individually from station to station, in a mini-taxi so to speak. FAULHABER supplies the drive technology for the small AGVs.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Taxi Service#Motion Control
