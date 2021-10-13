CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

By Melissa Moon, Nexstar Media Wire, David Royer, Joneé Lewis
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Three people are dead Tuesday, including the shooter, after a postal worker killed two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis, FBI officials said.

Family members at the scene identified one of the victims as James Wilson, a manager at the facility. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed any names.

Roxanne Rogers, a cousin of Wilson, also works for the post office but not at that location. She said she doesn’t know what the shooting was about or whether James was targeted.

The Postal Service said the incident is being investigated as workplace violence.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis,” the USPS said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The East Lamar Carrier Annex does not have a retail space for customers, the postal service said. It is a sorting facility.

The sorting facility shooting was the third high-profile shooting in or near that west Tennessee city in weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

